PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 54, CARLINVILLE 45: Southwestern started out blazing, building a 31-14 lead at quarter time, and it was enough to see the Piasa Birds go on to the SCC win at Carlinville's Big House.

Senior Addis Moore broke the 1,000-career points barrier at the midway point of the opening quarter, the seventh player in school history to go over 1,000 points, and finished with 19 points on the night. Brady Salzman and Charlie Darr added 10 points each, and Carson Cooley had nine points.

Aaron Wills led Carlinville with 13 points, while Ethan Trimm had 11 points and Ryenn Hart added nine points.

Southwestern led at halftime 37-17, then 46-33 after the third quarter, with the Cavaliers outscoring the Birds in the fourth 13-8.

The Birds are now 3-4, while the Cavvies slip to 0-5.

