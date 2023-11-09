EDWARDSVILLE - State Senator Jason Plummer (55th -Edwardsville) and Senator Erica Harriss (56th- Glen Carbon) have released the below statement following the Senate’s passage of HB 2394, which provides additional resources to the Illinois Department of Financial & Professional Regulation licensure process:

“Delays at IDFPR have been an ongoing issue for far too long, which has created a major backlog for a large number of people who need to be licensed and certified to be able to work. Through several conversations regarding this issue, it was evident that some of the issues were due to the agency’s outdated systems. As a major concern for many families in our districts, we proudly supported HB 2394, which was written to help modernize the licensing system. It is our hope that this legislation will help our highly trained professionals to be able to get back to work, stay on the job, and support their families.

