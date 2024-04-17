WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today met with hospital leaders from across Illinois to discuss the federal support needed to ensure availability of quality care for all Illinoisans. Duckworth and the leaders also discussed strengthening and supporting the healthcare workforce, as well as ensuring healthcare facilities across the state can continue to provide necessary care without having to worry about the rising cost of prescription drugs. A photo from the meeting is available on the Senator’s website.

“Hospitals and medical professionals across Illinois do so much to keep their communities healthy—they deserve to have the resources they need to feel safe and supported to continue delivering high quality care,” said Duckworth. “It was good to meet with hospital and healthcare leaders from across our state today, and I look forward to continuing to work together to ensure they have the support they need from the federal level.”

Duckworth today met with leaders from Southern Illinois Healthcare, Loyola MacNeal Hospital, RML Specialty Hospitals, Humboldt Park Health, Advocate Health, Rush University System for Health, UnityPoint Health, as well as the Illinois Health and Hospital Association.

