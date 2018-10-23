WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union hosted a visit with State Senator Andy Manar at its Wood River location on International Credit Union Day October 18, 2018. Manar toured the building and visited with staff. Senator Manar and Credit Union President Greg Lyons discussed the need for credit unions and the impact credit unions have on residents in the district he serves.

“It was very gracious of Senator Manar to take the time out of his busy schedule to visit with our members and staff at the credit union today. Greg Lyons, President and CEO of Midwest Members Credit Union stated.

Midwest Members Credit Union is a not for profit financial cooperative that is member owned and focused. The credit union is created on the philosophy to help all succeed financially by offering lower rates, fewer fees and financial education to their members and community. Midwest Members Credit Union has served the Riverbend area for 83 years and continues to be “The One Place to go” for all your financial needs.

