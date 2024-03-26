EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) will host a series of traveling office hours across the 56th District starting Tuesday, April 2 through April 4, 2024.

Traveling office hours for the month of April will be held as follows:

Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Wood River Public Library

326 E Ferguson Avenue, Wood River

10AM -12PM

Bethalto Public Library

321 S. Prairie Street, Bethalto

1PM-3PM

Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Mississippi Valley District Library

408 W Main Street, Collinsville

Article continues after sponsor message

10AM – 12PM

Fairview Heights Library

10017 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights

1PM – 3 PM

Thursday, April 4, 2024

Hayner Public Library

132 Alton Square, Alton

10AM – 12PM

Nameoki Township Building

4250 Highway 162, Granite City

1PM – 3PM

For more information on Senator Harriss’ traveling office hours, call her district office at 618-307-5789 or email harriss@ilsenategop.org.

If you are unable to make it to traveling office hours, Senator Harriss has a district office located at 120 N Main Street, Suite 1B, Edwardsville, which is open Monday through Friday from 8:30AM to 4:30PM.

More like this: