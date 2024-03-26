Senator Harriss To Hold April Traveling Office Hours
EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) will host a series of traveling office hours across the 56th District starting Tuesday, April 2 through April 4, 2024.
Traveling office hours for the month of April will be held as follows:
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Wood River Public Library
326 E Ferguson Avenue, Wood River
10AM -12PM
Bethalto Public Library
321 S. Prairie Street, Bethalto
1PM-3PM
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Mississippi Valley District Library
408 W Main Street, Collinsville
10AM – 12PM
Fairview Heights Library
10017 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights
1PM – 3 PM
Thursday, April 4, 2024
Hayner Public Library
132 Alton Square, Alton
10AM – 12PM
Nameoki Township Building
4250 Highway 162, Granite City
1PM – 3PM
For more information on Senator Harriss’ traveling office hours, call her district office at 618-307-5789 or email harriss@ilsenategop.org.
If you are unable to make it to traveling office hours, Senator Harriss has a district office located at 120 N Main Street, Suite 1B, Edwardsville, which is open Monday through Friday from 8:30AM to 4:30PM.
