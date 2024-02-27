EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) will launch a series of spring traveling office hours across the 56th District starting Tuesday, March 5 through March 7, 2024.

“With my district office located in downtown Edwardsville, we found great success in reaching constituents in neighboring towns through traveling office hours,” said Senator Harriss. “Whether you need help addressing a state issue, want to voice your opinion on a specific issue or even just drop by to say hi, this is a great opportunity to do so.”

Traveling office hours for the month of March will be held as follows:

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Wood River Public Library

326 E Ferguson Avenue, Wood River

10AM -12PM

Bethalto Public Library

321 S. Prairie Street, Bethalto

1PM-3PM

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Mississippi Valley District Library

408 W Main Street, Collinsville

10AM – 2PM

Fairview Heights Library

10017 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights

1PM – 3 PM

Thursday, March 7, 2024

Hayner Public Library

132 Alton Square, Alton

10AM – 12PM

Nameoki Township Building

4250 Highway 162, Granite City

1PM – 3PM

For more information on Senator Harriss’ traveling office hours, call her district office at 618-307-5789 or email harriss@ilsenategop.org.

If you are unable to make it to traveling office hours, Senator Harriss has a district office located at 120 N Main Street, Suite 1B, Edwardsville, which is open Monday through Friday from 8:30AM to 4:30PM.

