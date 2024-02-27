Senator Harriss to begin Spring Traveling Office Hours
EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) will launch a series of spring traveling office hours across the 56th District starting Tuesday, March 5 through March 7, 2024.
“With my district office located in downtown Edwardsville, we found great success in reaching constituents in neighboring towns through traveling office hours,” said Senator Harriss. “Whether you need help addressing a state issue, want to voice your opinion on a specific issue or even just drop by to say hi, this is a great opportunity to do so.”
Traveling office hours for the month of March will be held as follows:
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Wood River Public Library
326 E Ferguson Avenue, Wood River
10AM -12PM
Bethalto Public Library
321 S. Prairie Street, Bethalto
1PM-3PM
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Mississippi Valley District Library
408 W Main Street, Collinsville
10AM – 2PM
Fairview Heights Library
10017 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights
1PM – 3 PM
Thursday, March 7, 2024
Hayner Public Library
132 Alton Square, Alton
10AM – 12PM
Nameoki Township Building
4250 Highway 162, Granite City
1PM – 3PM
For more information on Senator Harriss’ traveling office hours, call her district office at 618-307-5789 or email harriss@ilsenategop.org.
If you are unable to make it to traveling office hours, Senator Harriss has a district office located at 120 N Main Street, Suite 1B, Edwardsville, which is open Monday through Friday from 8:30AM to 4:30PM.
