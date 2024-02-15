EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) spent Valentines Day hand-delivering homemade cards as a part of her first annual Valentines for Seniors Card Drive.

“It’s truly humbling to see so many church groups, local organizations, and schools, create homemade cards for us to deliver to area seniors across the 56th District,” said Senator Harriss. “On a day focused on love, it was great to see so many smiles on the faces of residents as we personally delivered valentines cards to each facility.”

Senator Harriss’ Valentines for Seniors Card Drive was created to allow members of the community a chance to donate their time and creativity in making cards to be delivered to nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and other long-term care facilities across the 56th Senate District.

This year Senator Harriss’ office collected more than 2,000 cards and delivered them to 36 facilities across the district during the Valentines week.

“It’s great to have the first year of this wonderful program under our belt, and I look forward to looking at ways in making the card drive bigger and better for area seniors in the years to come. I want to share a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped make this year a great success,” concluded Senator Harriss.

