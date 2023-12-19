Senator Harriss Releases Statement On Potential Sale Of US Steel
GLEN CARBON - State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) has released the below statement following the announcement and potential sale of US Steel to Nippon Steel Corporation:
"For me, the question of whether this potential sale is good news or not, will come down to whether it will allow Granite City steelworkers to keep their jobs. Unfortunately, our community has had hope of stability taken away before. I will continue to stand firmly with our workers as we monitor the situation. As your Senator, I remain committed to advocating for policies to grow and keep jobs in Illinois."