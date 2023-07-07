EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) is pleased to announce more than $1.3 billion in highway improvement projects could soon make their way to the 56th District as a part of a newly announced transportation improvement plan by the state on Friday.

“Infrastructure is the backbone of our communities and it’s important we continue investing in critical resources like our roads and bridges but also looking at ways to improve the overall safety and scope of our roadways,” said Senator Harriss.

The new $41 billion, multi-year statewide effort spans over the course of six years and is the largest in state history. The plan invests in various modes of transportation including highway, rail, transit, aeronautics, and marine.

Notable projects included in the proposed plans include:

I-270: $101.9 million for interchange reconstruction, 1.2 miles of pavement replacement and additional lanes, bridge replacement and bridge superstructure work from Chain of Rocks Canal to St. Thomas Road in Granite City.

Illinois 162/157: $28.4 million for intersection relocation and reconstruction, as well as a bridge replacement at Illinois 157.

I-64: $64.8 million for resurfacing 13.7 miles from Illinois 157 to west of Greenmount Road.

For a full list of projects across the 56th Senate District, click here.

