SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) and State Representative Amy Elik (111th-Alton) are proud to announce the passage of several pieces of legislation with bipartisan support for the 2024 spring legislative session.

“I am thrilled to have passed several key pieces of legislation that I truly think can make a positive impact for the people of our state and the Metro East region,” said Senator Harriss. “While there were other very important pieces of legislation that we unfortunately weren’t able to pass yet, I will continue to advocate for these proposals in the future.”

“I’m grateful for the bipartisan support on these bills and believe these bills reflect our commitment to public safety, government transparency and strong communities,” stated Rep. Elik.

Bills passed by both Senator Harriss and Representative Elik are as follows:

Senate Bill 3567 would increase transparency in local units of government who are proposing to raise their tax levy by more than 5 percent. The bill amends the current Truth in Taxation law in the Property Tax Code requiring notices be placed on or near the top of the taxing districts website for at least 30 days to maximize visibility, in addition to existing law that requires publishing notices in local newspapers.

Senate Bill 3566 would require any landfill in any county with a population over 250,000 to provide facilities at landfill locations for the cleaning of mud, gravel, waste and other material from wheels and undercarriages of trucks and other vehicles leaving the site.

House Bill 4255, makes Illinois roadways safer for motorists as they approach stopped or parked emergency vehicles that are responding to accidents or emergency scenes. The bill amends the Illinois Vehicle Code and allows for the use of green lights on specified vehicles when at an emergency scene. Green lights can be used along with amber and white and can be oscillating, flashing, or rotating. Vehicles authorized to use the green lights include tow trucks, fire department and police vehicles, and various types of vehicles utilized by federal, state, or local authorities.

Senate Bill 3571 requires automated external defibrillator (AED) be present at all schools during the school day and during school-sponsored extracurricular activities event on school grounds.

Each bill now heads to the Governor’s desk to be signed into law.

Senator Harriss serves the 56th District, which includes portions of Madison and St. Clair counties. For more information, or to contact Sen. Harriss’ office visit www.senatorericaharriss.com.

Rep. Elik serves the 111th District, which includes Madison County. For more information or to contact Rep. Elik, visit www.repelik.com.

