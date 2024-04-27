Senator Erica Harriss to Hold May Traveling Office Hours
EDWARDSVILLE - Continuing her outreach efforts to area constituents, State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) will wrap up her spring series of traveling office hours across the 56th District beginning Wednesday, May 1 through Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
“I want to thank everyone who has taken the time over the last few months to attend my traveling office hours around the district,” said Senator Harriss. “We have seen great success in reaching constituents in communities across the district, and I look forward to resuming traveling office hours once again this fall.”
Traveling office hours for the month of May will be held as follows:
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
- Mississippi Valley District Library
- 408 W Main Street, Collinsville
- 10AM – 12PM
- Fairview Heights Library
- 10017 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights
- 1PM – 3 PM
Thursday, May 2, 2024
- Hayner Public Library
- 132 Alton Square, Alton
- 10AM – 12PM
- Nameoki Township Building
- 4250 Highway 162, Granite City
- 1PM – 3PM
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
- Wood River Public Library
- 326 E Ferguson Avenue, Wood River
- 10AM -12PM
- Bethalto Public Library
- 321 S. Prairie Street, Bethalto
- 1PM-3PM
For more information on Senator Harriss’ traveling office hours, call her district office at 618-307-5789 or email harriss@ilsenategop.org.
If you are unable to make it to traveling office hours, Senator Harriss has a district office located at 120 N Main Street, Suite 1B, Edwardsville, which is open Monday through Friday from 8:30AM to 4:30PM.
