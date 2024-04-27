EDWARDSVILLE - Continuing her outreach efforts to area constituents, State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) will wrap up her spring series of traveling office hours across the 56th District beginning Wednesday, May 1 through Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

“I want to thank everyone who has taken the time over the last few months to attend my traveling office hours around the district,” said Senator Harriss. “We have seen great success in reaching constituents in communities across the district, and I look forward to resuming traveling office hours once again this fall.”

Traveling office hours for the month of May will be held as follows:

Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Mississippi Valley District Library 408 W Main Street, Collinsville 10AM – 12PM

Fairview Heights Library 10017 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights 1PM – 3 PM



Thursday, May 2, 2024

Hayner Public Library 132 Alton Square, Alton 10AM – 12PM

Nameoki Township Building 4250 Highway 162, Granite City 1PM – 3PM



Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Wood River Public Library 326 E Ferguson Avenue, Wood River 10AM -12PM

Bethalto Public Library 321 S. Prairie Street, Bethalto 1PM-3PM



For more information on Senator Harriss’ traveling office hours, call her district office at 618-307-5789 or email harriss@ilsenategop.org.

If you are unable to make it to traveling office hours, Senator Harriss has a district office located at 120 N Main Street, Suite 1B, Edwardsville, which is open Monday through Friday from 8:30AM to 4:30PM.

