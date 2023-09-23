Senator Erica Harriss On Idling Of Granite City Blast Furnace Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) has released the below statement in response to U.S Steel's decision to idle Blast Furnace B at the Granite City Works plant. Article continues after sponsor message “As the granddaughter of a U.S. Steel worker, I personally understand the opportunities that these jobs create for families like mine for generations. As families continue to suffer from stagnant wages and increased inflation, potential layoffs in Granite City could have a disastrous impact on our local community. I will continue to support the rights of workers to protect their jobs and the working families they support.” Print Version Submit a News Tip