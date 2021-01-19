WASHINGTON – In a speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today thanked the Capitol Police, D.C. Metropolitan Police, and other law enforcement agencies that aided the Capitol during the insurrection on January 6. Durbin also looked forward to tomorrow’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“The Capitol police… were heroic. They were overwhelmed by this massive insurrectionist mob. The Capitol Police… D.C. Metropolitan Police and other law enforcement agencies… I want to thank them all for literally risking their lives for me, for members of the Senate, for our staff and visitors,” Durbin said. “It wasn’t until the next day that we learned, many of us learned that a Capitol policeman had been killed by this mob. My heart goes out to him and his family. Thanking him and all of his colleagues, men and women, who each day get up in the morning, put on their uniforms, and come to this building to protect me and protect the other members of the Senate and the House and all the staff that work here. We will never be able to repay them in any words for what they sacrificed and risked on January 6.”

Durbin continued, “But there is good news, good news in light of the bad news that I have just recounted. The good news is by this time tomorrow, we will have a new President and a new Vice President of the United States.”

“We must be better than this or we risk losing our democracy,” Durbin concluded.

