EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Township Supervisor candidate Kevin Hall rolled out today a long list of endorsements showing he has support from the U.S. Senate to Glen Carbon’s Library Board. All of the endorsements are from elected officials who have represented some part of Edwardsville or Glen Carbon.

"Kevin is a forward looking and well-qualified candidate who is committed to helping families and seniors in Edwardsville Township in these tough times and during the recovery ahead,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin “Kevin is the kind of new leader Edwardsville needs."

Joining Senator Durbin in endorsing Kevin Hall for Township Supervisor are State Representative Katie Stuart, Township Assessor Judy Klopmeier, County Board Members Jack Minner and Vic Valentine, Glen Carbon Library Board Treasurer Dave Boduch and Secretary Bob Hormell, and former Madison County Circuit Clerk Mark Von Nida, County Board Member Brenda Roosevelt, Township Supervisor Mike Campbell, and Township Trustee Kenny Krumeich. Hall was also endorsed by Run for Something, a national organization that recruits and supports strong voices in the next generation of progressive leadership.

“I’m honored to have the support of these great public servants who believe in our shared vision for our community, one where we work together to help each other when going through tough times,” said Township Trustee Kevin Hall.

Kevin Hall is a current Township Trustee, running to become Edwardsville Township Supervisor. He lives in Edwardsville with his wife, Kellie, and their two boys, Leland and Calvin. Election day is Tuesday, April 6, 2021. You can learn more about Kevin Hall and his campaign online at www.votekhall.com or Facebook at Kevin Hall for Edwardsville Township Supervisor.

