WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democratic Dick Durbin released the following statement after two additional Senate Republicans announced they would vote against the Motion To Proceed on the latest version of the Senate Republican health care repeal bill, obstructing its path forward:

“To my Republican colleagues: this is the time for both parties to surprise the American people and actually get something done. The end of the debate on the latest GOP repeal of the Affordable Care Act gives us a better understanding of what we need to do. First, we need a transparent, bipartisan debate on changes to health care that actively engages our citizens in working on this life-and-death issue. Second, we need clear goals to guide us: expand the protection of health insurance, make it more affordable, and incentivize quality. Third, doing nothing is unacceptable and working together is the only way to solve the real problems facing our health care system.

“To my Democratic colleagues: this is no time for high-fives. We have work to do.”

