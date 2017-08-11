SPRINGFIELD - Senator Tammy Duckworth was on Late Night with Seth Meyerslast night, where she discussed the year she spent recovering in Walter Reed after being shot down in Iraq, the gallows humor at Walter Reed and the funny t-shirts she and fellow wounded soldiers made, the importance of military and community service, and the dangerous war of words between President Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Video of the Senator’s appearance is available here.

