ALTON – Cancer survivors from Alton and surrounding communities will enjoy a special celebration of survivorship and hope at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center’s annual Cancer Survivor Celebration, scheduled for Thursday, September 13th at 5:30 p.m., at The Commons at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey.

The evening includes a personal testimony from Illinois State Senator William “Bill” Haine, as well as musical entertainment provided by the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George. Cancer survivors, regardless of where they received cancer treatment, are invited to register themselves and a guest online at osfsaintanthonys.org. Registration is limited.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

OSF HealthCare recently began construction on a new Comprehensive Cancer Center at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Health Center. The new cancer center is the first standalone cancer center built in the Riverbend area and will address the growing demand for outpatient oncology services. The cost of the project is $14 million and completion is expected toward the end of 2019.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center has been accredited and nationally recognized by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer for providing excellence in cancer care.

More like this:

Feb 19, 2024 - OSF Healthcare Cancer Institute Readies For First Patient

Jan 8, 2024 - Free Heart Health Month Community Presentation Being Offered in February  

Dec 31, 2023 - OSF Saint Anthony’s Announces Inaugural Mission Partner of the Year  

Jan 9, 2024 - 2023 Continued Multi-Year-Over-Year Growth Trend At OSF Saint Anthony’s

Nov 10, 2023 - Family Support Group To Be Offered Through Collaboration With National Alliance On Mental Health

 