ALTON – Cancer survivors from Alton and surrounding communities will enjoy a special celebration of survivorship and hope at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center’s annual Cancer Survivor Celebration, scheduled for Thursday, September 13th at 5:30 p.m., at The Commons at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey.

The evening includes a personal testimony from Illinois State Senator William “Bill” Haine, as well as musical entertainment provided by the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George. Cancer survivors, regardless of where they received cancer treatment, are invited to register themselves and a guest online at osfsaintanthonys.org. Registration is limited.

OSF HealthCare recently began construction on a new Comprehensive Cancer Center at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Health Center. The new cancer center is the first standalone cancer center built in the Riverbend area and will address the growing demand for outpatient oncology services. The cost of the project is $14 million and completion is expected toward the end of 2019.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center has been accredited and nationally recognized by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer for providing excellence in cancer care.

