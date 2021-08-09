WASHINGTON,D.C. – On the Senate floor, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today requested unanimous consent to approve the nomination of Ronald Davis to serve as Director of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Unanimous consent has been used to confirm every Director of the Marshals Service for as long as the position has been subject to Senate confirmation. Despite Davis’ experience and thorough qualifications, Republicans have objected to approving his nomination by unanimous consent. Durbin’s unanimous consent request was objected to by Senator John Cornyn (R-TX).

“With Mr. Davis’ experience in the military, the Justice Department, and as a police officer on the beat, he’s an outstanding nominee. But despite his bipartisan committee vote, his law enforcement experience, and the support he enjoys from almost every major law enforcement organization in America, some of my Republican colleagues are blocking him from being confirmed by unanimous consent… We have always confirmed the Marshals Service Director by unanimous consent because the position is so important and up until now has been considered to be above partisan politics,” Durbin said. “At a time when our federal judges and court officials face a growing number of threats, the Marshals Service needs Mr. Davis’ experience and leadership now, and the American public deserves his steady hand at the helm.”

Durbin continued, “Numerous law enforcement organizations are asking the Senate to move and move quickly to confirm his nomination as Director of the U.S. Marshals Service… There is simply no basis for delaying this bipartisan choice out of the Senate Judiciary Committee any moment further. If my Republican colleagues really want to stand up for law and order and funding the police, they can start by confirming a nominee who has devoted his entire career to doing just that.”

Video of Durbin’s remarks on the Senate floor is available here.

Last month, the Judiciary Committee advanced Mr. Davis’ nomination by a bipartisan vote of 14-8, with Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and John Cornyn (R-TX) voting “aye” with every Committee Democrat.

Numerous law enforcement organizations are calling on the Senate to confirm Davis’ nomination, including: the Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association; the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association; the International Association of Chiefs of Police; the National Black Police Association; the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives; the Police Executive Research Forum; the Major Cities Chiefs Association; the Major County Sheriffs of America; the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives; the National Sheriffs’ Association; and the Fraternal Order of Police.

