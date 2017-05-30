CHICAGO—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson (R-GA) and Jack Reed (D-RI) in praising Senate passage of a resolution designating May 2017 as “Melanoma Awareness Month.”

The resolution, which passed unanimously, supports the goals and ideals of Melanoma Awareness Month. This includes supporting research for prevention, detection, treatment and a cure for melanoma. The resolution also encourages the use of sunscreen and protective clothing and supports initiatives in the medical community to help spread greater awareness of the importance of regular skin checks and the proper application of sunscreen.

“Melanoma isn’t always the first type of cancer that comes to mind, but this skin cancer can be just as deadly,” said Durbin. “Raising awareness about preventing melanoma, as well as knowing the signs to catch it early, are critical in the fight against this cancer, and we hope that all Americans will be vigilant as summer approaches.”

“When more than 160,000 Americans will be diagnosed with melanoma this year and nearly 1 million Americans are living with melanoma, we know we have a problem,” said Isakson. “As a survivor of melanoma myself, I’m doing all I can to help protect Americans and prevent this form of cancer from becoming more prevalent than it already is.”

“I am pleased to join with Senator Isakson and Senator Durbin in raising awareness of melanoma and encouraging people to protect themselves from sun damage that can lead to skin cancer. Despite the not-so-sunny statistics about the increase in melanoma rates, there are steps we can all take to help prevent skin cancer. That includes practicing sun smarts and regular checkups for early detection. And at the federal level, we must continue to invest wisely in life-saving cancer research that can lead to new treatments, breakthroughs, and cures,” said Reed.

