SPRINGFIELD - Schools across the state may soon start observing Constitution Day in Illinois through newly passed legislation on its way to the Governor’s desk. House Bill 1273, carried by Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) and Representative Amy Elik (111th-Alton), passed the Senate on May 4 and represents Sen. Harriss’ first bill to make it through the legislative process.

“Currently, Constitution Day is recognized federally but not by our state and so this legislation ensures that our schools are honoring this commemorative holiday and providing our students with an educational opportunity to learn more about their fundamental rights and our government,” said Senator Harriss.

The bill was brought forward to Senator Harriss and Representative Elik by Madison County Regional Superintendent Rob Werden.

“This bill will bring Illinois into compliance with federal law and ensure that our schools are recognizing the importance of our United States Constitution,” said Supt. Werden. “Our students will now have an additional reminder of how important our constitution is to guaranteeing our rights and freedoms.”

House Bill 1273 would not give students the day off but would rather require schools to recognize September 17 as a commemorative holiday.

“Not all Illinois schools celebrate or recognize Constitution Day,” said Rep. Elik. “This legislation if signed by the Governor will ensure schools are celebrating and honoring the Constitution by recognizing the holiday under Illinois law.”

Metro East Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) has signed on as a Chief Co-Sponsor of the legislation. The bill now heads to the Governor’s desk awaiting his signature before becoming law. If signed into law, the bill will go into effect July 1, 2023.

