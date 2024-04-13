Sen. Harriss To Host Second Annual Community Shred Event and Clean Up Day In Wood River
WOOD RIVER – State Senator Erica Harriss has partnered several area Metro East organizations to host a Shred Event and Clean up Day in Wood River. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Wood River Police Department at 550 E. Madison Ave., Wood River.
State Senator Erica Harriss will be there with the following:
I Support the Girls – Edwardsville
Metro East Humane Society
Wood River Police Department
Glen-Ed Pantry
Lions Club
