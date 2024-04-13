WOOD RIVER – State Senator Erica Harriss has partnered several area Metro East organizations to host a Shred Event and Clean up Day in Wood River. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Wood River Police Department at 550 E. Madison Ave., Wood River.

State Senator Erica Harriss will be there with the following:

I Support the Girls – Edwardsville

Metro East Humane Society

Wood River Police Department

Glen-Ed Pantry

Lions Club

