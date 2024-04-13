Sen. Erica HarrissWOOD RIVER – State Senator Erica Harriss has partnered several area Metro East organizations to host a Shred Event and Clean up Day in Wood River. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Wood River Police Department at 550 E. Madison Ave., Wood River.

State Senator Erica Harriss will be there with the following:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

I Support the Girls – Edwardsville

Article continues after sponsor message

Metro East Humane Society

Wood River Police Department

Glen-Ed Pantry

Lions Club

More like this:

Mar 28, 2024 - 'What's Up Downtown' Tonight In Wood River; Business Alliance Members Discuss Growth

Apr 4, 2024 - Wood River Welcomes New Firefighter

Apr 3, 2024 - Weber Recognized For 25 Years With Wood River Police

Mar 27, 2024 - Wood River Detective Captures Meth Suspect Amidst Property Condemnation

Mar 25, 2024 - Third Year of Powerful Regional Prayer Event in Wood River

 