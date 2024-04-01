SPRINGFIELD - State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) has filed and passed a bill out of committee to help combat ongoing trash and debris issues from landfills in Madison and St. Clair counties.

“It’s very clear there is a huge problem when it comes to the trash in and along our roadways,” said Senator Harriss. “Since the first day I took office, members of the Roxana and surrounding communities have been extremely proactive in voicing their opinions and helping me find solutions to help clean up our roadways from trash and debris from the landfill in the 56th District.”

Senate Bill 3566 would require any landfill in any county with a population over 250,000 to provide facilities at landfill locations for the cleaning of mud, gravel, waste and other material from wheels and undercarriages of trucks and other vehicles leaving the site.

“This bill is a great example of how good government works and the fundamental process of taking community concerns to the state legislature to help find solutions to a big problem in our area,” said Senator Harriss. “This legislation is a good start toward addressing this issue, and I am closely monitoring other legislation in the House that could potentially improve the issue at hand.”

Currently, the Illinois Environmental Protection Act only requires landfills in counties with populations over 270,000 (Cook, DuPage, Lake, Will, Kane, McHenry and Winnebago counties) to have the wheel washing requirements.

SB 3566 unanimously passed the Environment and Conservation committee and Senator Harriss hopes to present the legislation to the full Senate for a vote upon returning from spring recess.

