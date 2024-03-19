EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) has partnered with the Illinois Optometric Association to provide solar glasses for the upcoming 2024 Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024.

“The solar eclipse is a rare occurrence and presents a unique opportunity for people across our state to witness history,” said Senator Harriss. “I want to especially thank the Illinois Optometric Association for their generosity in providing 1,000 solar eclipse glasses free of charge so residents in the 56th District can safely view the total eclipse on this monumental day.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Solar eclipse glasses can be picked up at Senator Harriss’ District Office located at 120 North Main Street, Suite 1B, Edwardsville, between the office hours of 8:30AM and 4:30PM. If you are unable to make it during normal business hours, you can call the office at 618-307-5789 or email harriss@ilsenategop.org to make arrangements to pick up your free glasses.

More like this: