SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) is asking for your help in paying tribute to our service men and women this Veterans Day by submitting a photo and story of their loved one to be displayed in the Illinois Capitol Rotunda from November 7 through November 20.

“Honoring our veterans is extremely important. Having their photos and stories on display in the capitol rotunda is only fitting given the sacrifices and dedication they’ve made to serve and protect our country and our freedoms,” said Senator Harriss. “I encourage anyone who knows someone who has served to make a submission, and I look forward to seeing the tribute wall in person.”

Families are asked to submit a photo and written story (max: 250 words) along with the following information: name, military branch (Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, National Guard, Navy) and conflict served (Afghanistan, Iraq, September 11, Gulf War, Vietnam, Korea, WWII, WWI, Peacetime, other). Military photos are preferred but not necessary.

If possible, please email submissions toveteransday@sgop.ilga.gov to be included in the Veterans Day Display at the Illinois State Capitol. Submissions will be accepted through November 6, and the display will be updated daily to include new entries. Submissions can also be mailed to Veterans Day Wall, 110D Statehouse, Springfield, IL 62706. For questions, please call (217) 782-7219.

