GLEN CARBON – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) is pleased to announce more than $22,000 in state-sponsored library grants have been approved for public school libraries across the 56th District.



“Our school libraries are incredibly important for educational and research opportunities for our students,” said Senator Harriss. “I am thrilled to see schools across the 56th District receiving grant funding to further expand and modernize local libraries that serve as critical tools for the education of our children.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The grants are awarded once every fiscal year to support students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade. Resources and services provided through the grant include library books, e-books, audiobooks, periodicals, multilingual materials, technology, and programs.

Libraries in the 56th Senate District that will receive funds include:

Alton CUSD 11 - $4,755.75

Collinsville CUSD 10 - $3,242.07

Edwardsville Community Unit District 7 - $6,196.82

Granite City CUSD 9 - $4,818.83

Madison CUSD 12 - $850.00

Roxana CUSD 1 - $1,379.65

East Alton-Wood River CHSD 14 - $850.00

The Library Grant program is overseen by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office. For a full list of available grant opportunities, click here. To view a list of all of the school libraries to receive funding, click here.

More like this: