EDWARDSVILLE - As a way to honor area seniors, State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) and Senator Jason Plummer (55-Edwardsville) will host their annual Valentines for Seniors Card Drive through February 5, 2024.

“I often hear of people in the community looking for ways to help others. This is an opportunity people can show our seniors love and support this Valentine’s Day,” said Senator Harriss. “We have several nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the district, and I want to make sure these residents don’t feel unloved or forgotten about on a day focused on love.”

Both Senators are asking students, scout groups, churches, families, and other groups to consider creating homemade cards that will be delivered to nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, and other long-term care facilities throughout each Senate District.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is a chance to make sure people know that we care and are thinking about them,” said Senator Plummer. “Every year our communities show these recipients that they are appreciated, and I look forward to another great response in 2024.”

Cards can be dropped off from now until February 5th at Senator Harriss’ District Office at 120 North Main Street, Suite 1B, Edwardsville or at Senator Plummer’s District Office at 310 West Gallatin Street, Vandalia.

There will be a drop box inside both offices during normal business hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. A small mailbox will be located outside the office for after-hour drop-offs.

In 2023, members of the Senate Republican Caucus collected and delivered more than 45,000 Valentines through the program.

More like this: