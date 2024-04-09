EDWARDSVILLE – After great success last year, State Senator Erica Harriss is excited to announce her second Annual Mother’s Day Diaper Drive now underway in the 56th District.

“After seeing how supportive the community was last year for my first Mother’s Day Diaper Drive, I am looking forward to partnering with Safe Families for Children Metro East Chapter to help area families once again,” said Senator Harriss. “Times are tough, and whether it’s a new, unused package of diapers from around the house, or if you’re able to pick something extra up at the store, these donations truly make a difference for the children in our area.”

Acceptable donations include:

Diapers (5,6,7)

Pull Ups (Boys and Girls 2T-5T)

Goodnites (Bedwetting underwear S/M and M/L)

Underwear (Boys and girls, size toddler-youth large/XL)

Socks (children’s size 9-13, kids size 1-5)

Bottles and sippy cups

Pacifiers

Baby wash

Baby wipes

Baby lotion

Shea moisturizing shampoo and conditioner

Shea moisturizing spray for curly hair

Donations can be dropped off at Sen. Harriss’ Edwardsville District Office located at 120 N Main Street, Suite 1B Edwardsville during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 8:30AM – 4:30PM. For after-hour drop-offs, please call 618-307-5789 to arrange a time.

Items for this year’s Mother’s Day Diaper Drive will be collected through May 9, 2024. Donated items will then be delivered to Safe Families for Children Metro East Chapter the week of Mother’s Day.

