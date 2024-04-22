WOOD RIVER – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) recently partnered with the City of Wood River and the Wood River Police Department to welcome more than 200 carloads to this year’s Community Shred Event and Clean Up Day.

“I want to thank everyone who came out and supported our great event,” said Senator Harriss. “Thanks to the warmer weather and the start of the spring cleaning season, we had another great turnout."

This year, attendees had access to a shred truck for disposing of any unused, confidential documents. The event was made possible through partnerships with Support the Girls Edwardsville, the Metro East Humane Society, Glen-Ed Pantry, Lions Club, City of Wood River, and the Wood River Police Department.

"I want to thank the Wood River Police Department for their assistance in setting up and providing tables, traffic cones and barricades for the event, as well as city marketing consultant, Kristen Burns," noted Senator Harriss. "This event wouldn't be possible without the support from our local community."

Senator Harriss also joined Madison County officials on Saturday to help pick up trash along Interstate 255 as a part of a community cleanup day for Earth Day.

