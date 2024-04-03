EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) is looking for art enthusiasts to submit their work in her first annual Hometown Spotlight Art Contest.

“We have some incredible artists in our community and this contest gives them an opportunity to showcase the beauty of our district through their own artistic lens,” said Senator Harriss. “Whether it’s showcasing an iconic landmark, such as our famous Catsup Bottle in Collinsville, the Edwardsville Farmer’s Market, or the historic downtown Alton area, there is so much history that makes our district special.”

This year’s art contest is open to all constituents in the 56th Senate District. Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are as follows:

Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal. It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.

Photographs

All artwork must be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide and 4 inches deep, including frame. Framing the artwork is optional.

Additionally, each entry must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws.

To submit, please mail your artwork to Senator Harriss’ District Office at 120 N Main Street, Suite 1B Edwardsville, or drop off your artwork and entry forms during regular business hours by May 17, 2024.

The winners of the art contest will be announced on June 3, 2024. For more information, visit: https://senatorericaharriss.com/events/senator-harriss-art-contest/.

