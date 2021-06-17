Sen. Durbin Statement On Supreme Court Ruling Dismissing Challenge To Affordable Care Act
WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement after the Supreme Court dismissed a case challenging the Affordable Care Act:
“Families across America can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that yet another Republican effort to overturn the ACA was rejected. Health coverage and pre-existing condition protections for millions of Americans are here to stay.”
