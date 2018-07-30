CHICAGO – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement after Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, dismissed the need for the Committee to review records from Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s three-year tenure as White House Staff Secretary. Judge Kavanaugh served as Staff Secretary to President George W. Bush from 2003 to 2006.

The American people expect the Senate Judiciary Committee to carefully review Judge Kavanaugh’s record before considering approving him for a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the nation. The refusal by Senate Republicans to even follow their own rules on disclosure of critical documents reflecting Judge Kavanaugh’s views, character, and temperament raises serious questions about concealment. The people of this nation deserve honesty and transparency in filling this historic vacancy on the Supreme Court.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

5 days ago - Durbin Meets With U.S. Sentencing Commission Chair As Commission Considers New Amendments To Sentencing Guidelines

Dec 5, 2023 - Durbin Statement On Senate Confirmation Of Irma Ramirez To The U.S. Court Of Appeals For The Fifth Circuit

Dec 14, 2023 - Durbin Delivers Opening Statement During Judiciary Committee Hearing On Five Judicial Nominations

6 days ago - Durbin Questions Witnesses During Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing On The Fifth Anniversary Of The Landmark First Step Act

Jan 17, 2024 - Durbin Condemns Political Violence As Poll Workers, Government Officials Face Increased Threats Ahead Of The 2024 Presidential Election

 