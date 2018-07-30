CHICAGO – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement after Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, dismissed the need for the Committee to review records from Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s three-year tenure as White House Staff Secretary. Judge Kavanaugh served as Staff Secretary to President George W. Bush from 2003 to 2006.

The American people expect the Senate Judiciary Committee to carefully review Judge Kavanaugh’s record before considering approving him for a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the nation. The refusal by Senate Republicans to even follow their own rules on disclosure of critical documents reflecting Judge Kavanaugh’s views, character, and temperament raises serious questions about concealment. The people of this nation deserve honesty and transparency in filling this historic vacancy on the Supreme Court.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: