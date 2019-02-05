SPRINGFIELD – Legislation cosponsored by State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) to increase the minimum salary for teachers passed the Senate Education Committee today.

“Illinois’ teacher shortage is a problem I’ve seen firsthand in my district. We need to be encouraging our students to enter the teaching profession, and a great first step would be to pay them appropriately,” Crowe said.

The bill would gradually increase the minimum full-time teacher salary to $40,000 over a period of four years beginning with the 2020-2021 school year. The rates would be:

$32,076 for the 2020-2021 school year;

Article continues after sponsor message

$34,576 for the 2021-2022 school year;

$37,076 for the 2022-2023 school year; and

$40,000 for the 2023-2024 school year.

Senate Bill 10 is similar to legislation introduced last year, which was vetoed by former Gov. Bruce Rauner.

“I’m hopeful the 101st General Assembly will see the importance in this bill like before, so we can get it implemented as quickly as possible and start paying our teachers wages they deserve,” Crowe said.

More like this: