Sen. Crowe Hosts Community Hygiene Product Drive For Oasis Women's Center Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe hosts community hygiene product donation drive for Oasis Women’s Center in Alton, IL WHO: State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe, 56th District WHAT: Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe’s Hygiene Product Drive will be used to serve women in need. The collections will be donated to Oasis Women’s Center in Alton, IL. Donation items in high demand: African American hair products, deodorant, and lotion. Other items the public can donate: feminime hygiene products, toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, shampoo, and conditioner. WHEN: Article continues after sponsor message The hygiene products can be dropped off at any of the four drop-off locations throughout the Month of February 2021. Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe will donate the items collected to Oasis Women’s Center on Monday, March 1, 2021. WHERE: Hygiene Product Drop-off Locations: Wood River City Hall | 111 North Wood River Avenue | Wood River, IL Bethalto Village Hall | 213 N Prairie St | Bethalto, IL Boheme Boutique | 6120 Shoger Drive | Edwardsville, IL White Birch Interiors & Home | 701 W Delmar Ave | Alton, IL More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip