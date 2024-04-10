ALTON - A guardrail at the north end of the Clark Bridge at the Landmarks Boulevard intersection was seriously damaged early Monday morning, April 8, 2024, and now will be repaired.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said a semi-truck dropped its drive shaft while driving and drove into the guardrails rather than turning.

There were no injuries, but significant damage to the guard rails.

The vehicle blocked traffic until the truck could be moved, Ford said.

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

