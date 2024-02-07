ROCHESTER - Mia Semith led Edwardsville with 14 points as the Tigers girls basketball team won their sixth game in a row Tuesday night, topping Rochester 47-35 at the Rochester gym.

It's the second six-game winning streak of the season for Edwardsville, who went on a hot streak from Dec. 27 to Jan. 9. winning six in a row after starting the season at 3-9. Since then, the Tigers are 13-3, and improved to 16-12 for the season.

In addition to Semith's 14 points, Lainey McFarlin came up with 13 points, while Sophie Shapiro scored seven points.

The Tigers conclude the regular season with their annual Senior Night game, this year going against Belleville West, Thursday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym, with the tip coming at 7:30 p.m.

Edwardsville will then play in the IHSA Class 4A regional at Collinsville's Vergil Fletcher Gym on Monday night, meeting the host Kahoks at 7:30 p.m. in the second semifinal. The winner advances to the final on Feb. 16 against the winner of the first semifinal between top-seeded Alton and Granite City, with the tip coming at 6 p.m.

The Rockets fall to 12-18.

