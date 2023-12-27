TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - Mia Semith was the Tigers' leading scorer in a girls basketball game in the Visitation Christmas Tournament Tuesday with 12 points, while Ellie Neath added 11, as Highland held off a late rally by Edwardsville to take a 43-37 win in the consolation quarterfinals on the Visitation campus in Town and Country, Mo., in west St. Louis County.

The Bulldogs rebounded from a first-round loss of their own to Lift For Life Academy of St. Louis City and also drew level with the Tigers following a 42-36 loss at Lucco-Jackson Gym on Nov. 28.

Article continues after sponsor message

Highland took an early lead and held a 23-14 advantage at halftime, then saw the lead cut at the end of the third quarter to 33-25, Edwardsville cut the lead to 37-31 with three minutes left in regulation, but the Bulldogs and Tigers went the rest of the final quarter 6-6 to allow Highland to take the win.

Larissa Taylor led the Bulldogs with 12 points, while both Jordan Bircher and Lauren Maas each had seven points, Sophie Schroeder and Alex Schultz each scored six points and Sophia Fleming had five points.

To go along with both Semith and Neath's 12 and 11 points respectively, the Tigers had Lainey McFarlin score six points, Kennedy Geiseking and Molly Peel hit for three points each and Blakely Hockett had two points.

The Bulldogs are now 9-7, while the Tigers go to 3-9, with Highland playing in the consolation semifinals against Ursuline Academy Catholic, a 71-55 winner over Westminster Christian of West County, Wednesday afternoon at 12:30 p.m., while the Tigers meet the Wildcats at 4 p.m. in the 13th place semifinals. The final day of the tournament is set for Thursday.

More like this: