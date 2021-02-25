ALTON - Alton city officials announced today a media event set for 3 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, to release information of a new semi-professional football team that will make the new Gordon Moore Park turf fields home this spring.

The Gordon Moore Park/1st Mid-America Soccer Complex announcement will reveal "exciting" news, Alton Mayor Brant Walker said.

Mayor Walker along with Michael Haynes, Director of Parks and Recreation, are equally excited to announce that one of the new turf fields at Gordon Moore Park will soon be called “home” to a semi-professional football team.

The addition of the turf fields enhanced Gordon Moore Park and Alton’s ability to attract new leagues and additional sporting events.

Haynes said he and city officials are very excited about the addition of the semi-pro football team on the new Gordon Moore artificial turf field. He said that automatically shows what a difference the new turf fields will mean to the City of Alton sports park. He said there will be a lot more to announce at activities with the two new turf fields for spring and summer.

“We have two new artificial turf fields at Gordon Moore Park,” he said. “The turf is unlike traditional astro turf. It has a lot of rubber pellets that go in it and blades of artificial turf-like grass that plays much more like true grass surface and real turf. Marquette’s boys and girls soccer teams and the Marquette football team will be using the fields for practice. The boys and girls soccer teams will play there on the fields. Adding the semi-pro football team is a great opportunity for us. We couldn’t have convinced them to play here without the turf fields and restroom improvements.”

