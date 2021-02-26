ALTON - The Central Illinois Cougars, a semi-professional football team since 1999, announced today in a press event at Gordon Moore Park it will play its home games at Gordon Moore Park in 2021. The team had previously played its home games in the Carlinville and Springfield areas.

The Cougars plan to play their home games on the new artificial turf fields within the 1st Mid America Soccer Complex at Gordon Moore Park. The Central Illinois Cougars play other semi-pro teams in the St. Louis area, as well as teams from Kansas City, Indianapolis, Memphis, and Bowling Green, Ky.

The Cougars are part of the Hidden Gems Football League and play in the Ruby Division. The team has won three three league championships and played in three other championship games. The Cougars have also won 12 conference championships and 15 division championships.

The team is made up of players from Alton as well as Edwardsville, Wood River, and East Alton players. The squad has players from other small towns throughout Central and Southern Illinois, as well as St. Louis.

Games run from mid-April into June and home games will be played at 7 Saturday evenings. A detailed game schedule will be released in the near future.

Cougars' owner Kenny Miles said: "The Cougars calling Alton home is quite fitting because, since the team's inception, Alton football players have been a key part of the team's winning tradition. "There has never been a Cougar team in twenty years that didn't field 10 to 15 Alton players."

"Through twenty years there have been over one-hundred and fifty Alton players to help make up our Cougar family," continued Miles. "In fact, Travis Smith and Marcus Anderson were not only the team's MVPs but the League MVPs.”

If you know someone who is interested in playing for the Cougars, you can call (217) 556-7364.

“I am excited to have the Central Illinois Cougars play at Gordon Moore Park,” Alton Mayor Brant Walker said. “Adding the turf fields not only enhanced one of the area’s premier sports parks but made it appealing to a semi-professional football team. Having the Cougars play in Alton, is another affordable amenity that is family-friendly and will also help bring more people to our region and boost the economy.”

Alton Park and Rec Director Michael Haynes said: “The Cougars playing their home games in Alton gives our area residents the opportunity to watch local football talents at the next level. This is one of the many opportunities that has presented itself thanks to our new artificial fields at Gordon Moore Park. We look forward to fun and inviting atmosphere these games will provide for local fans, as well as, those coming in from out of town following their respective teams.”

