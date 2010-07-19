Alton Little Theater and Riverbender.com jointly sponsored auditions this past Saturday for a singing competition, STARS OF TOMORROW, at the Community Center at 200 W. Third Street in Alton. Nineteen individuals and one quartet garnered enough points to advance to the Semi-Finals which will be held at the Alton Little Theater Showplace on Saturday, July 24th at 7pm. Contestants range in age from 10 to mid-40's, hail from eight different towns in the Riverbend area and show a "remarkable range of talent", says event coordinator, Lee Cox .

At the Semi-Finals, audience votes will help advance contestants to the Top Ten Finalists and a panel of professional judges will score performers on musicality, vocal quality, personality and performance quality and overall showmanship. The 2010 Semi-Finalists are : Karen Scott, Sharon Brown, Anthony Stewart and Clarence Warlick ( all part of the new R& B group "Surefire"), Renessa Drainer, Grace Robertson, Abi Magrath, Sarah Siemer, Sarah Taylor, Gary Metze, Kyle Metze, Kelsey Bethel , Leah Hentrich, Devin McIntire, Rylee Plumb, Kimmie Mayes, Jaida Moore, Cari Mueller, Jordan Marks, Sawyer Burton, Amanda Epps, Janae Hausman, and Shakira Lenoir.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets for the Semi-Finals are available at WBGZ Radio during the day, at the ALT Box Office on Friday, July 23rd from 7-9pm, and by Reservation at 462-6562. The Top Ten Finalists will be selected and announced on Sunday, July 25th and ticket sales will begin for the Finals on July 31st.

Contestants are competing for a grand prize of $500 and the chance to become a featured performer at First Night and ALT's Annual Gala for Sponsors. Contact Lee Cox, Event Coordinator at 462-4515 for interviews and photo opportunities.

More like this:

Related Video: