JERSEYVILLE - The Redbirds' star Semaj Stampley continued his remarkable play with a 29-point outburst in the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic Tourney opener for Alton against Jacksonville on a bitterly cold, snowy night outside on Monday night at Jerseyville. Alton rolled to a 56-44 win over a Jacksonville squad and kept its composure throughout.

Stampley had five field goals, four three-pointers and was seven for seven from the free-throw line, a key to the Redbirds' win.

Trai'sean Sims had nine points, Kobe Taylor had eight points and Hassani Elliott had seven points for the Redbirds, and Alex Macias had three points for Alton.

Macias had some key rebounds for the Redbirds and also was strong on the defensive side of the court.

Jacksonville led 11-10 at the end of the first period, then took the lead 26-23 at the half and 42-38 at the end of three quarters.

Senior Isaiah Martinez led Jacksonville with 21 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton head coach Dylan Dudley said he didn't feel the Redbirds played their best against the Crimsons but he said his squad will use this game as a lesson for the future. The coach said he was proud to pull out the win and happy his team made several key free throws late in the game.

"I think we have taken huge steps and I think they are learning how to win with how they approach everything," Coach Dudley said. "We just have to be businesslike and know we have a job to do. Alex Macias came through with some key rebounds late in the game. He also guards the opposing team's best player and we don't win games like this one without him. Percentage matters with free throws but you have to have the right guys at the line late in the game and we did this time. Granite will be a tough game tomorrow. We were fortunate to win tonight (Monday).

Coach Dudley and his players have completely turned the Alton team around this season and this was the Redbirds' 13th win with only seven losses. Many would not have thought it would be possible to rebound this way, but now game in and game out, the Redbirds are a formidable opponent. The boys have taken to Dudley's guidance, coaching methods, and significant knowledge of the game of basketball.

Jacksonville drops to 10-10 overall with the defeat.

Alton faces Granite City at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2024, in the Jersey Tourney.

More like this: