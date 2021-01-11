FOSTER TOWNSHIP - The Seiler Road Project between Seminary Road and Bethany Lane has made progress, but with moist winter conditions ahead will not resume heavy work until closer to spring, Madison County Acting Engineer Greg Schuette said today.

The project is primarily in Foster Township.

Schuette said it would have been nice to have the project completed by now, but he said roadwork situations are always weather dependent.

Schuette mentioned rain did delay some of the project, but there has been curb and gutter, with rock and asphalt parts of the project done. He said overall, about half the road areas have asphalt.

"It make for a lot safer travel and be wider with full 40-foot road travel lanes and shoulder," Schuette said. "Quite a bit of traffic cuts through Humbert and I-255. The biggest challenge for the project came where we were adding up to 15 feet of fill dirt around Wenzel Road."

Seiler Road Project resident engineer Brent Lyons is on site and directs the group when work occurs.

Schuette said this is of course weather dependent, but the hope is to have the project completed sometime in the summer months of 2021. He emphasized again, weather will determine how long it takes to finish the job.

“They will get out there and work when it isn't wet in the winter,” he said. “Right now, we need to move some dirt, but realistically, it will likely be spring before it really starts moving ahead because of the moisture.”

Once finished, Schuette said the completed Seiler Road Project will have an enormous impact on travel for that Madison County area.

“We have made good progress, but it is a complex job coordinating the roadwork with utility work,” the acting county engineer said.

