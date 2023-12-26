GRAFTON - A business that has been a contributor to the Grafton Memorial - Seed to Sewn - recently made a presentation to the Grafton City Council, with plans for more support.

At the Grafton City Council meeting on December 19, 2023, Joellen Sudmeier and Chris Grigsby, owners of Seed to Sewn, a direct-to-film transfer business that specializes in T-shirts, hoodies, and custom imprinted apparel, introduced themselves as the official supplier of hoodies/T-shirts sporting the logo of the National Memorial of Military Ascent (NMMA).

The company was formed in April 2023 and is based in Collinsville, but Joellen and Chris also travel to venues, printing and selling customized shirts on site.

“We love Grafton and are blessed to be a part of this memorial to all veterans,” Joellen said, and Chris stated that a portion of the memorial shirt proceeds will also be donated to the NMMA.

Article continues after sponsor message

Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow said the city first became acquainted with their quality work at Witches on the Water in October, the event that donated over $16,500 to Grafton’s National Memorial of Military Ascent (NMMA). Seed to Sewn was the sole provider of event shirts and, on the spot, donated $1,310 of their own proceeds to the NMMA. From that beginning, memorial hoodies/shirts have been appearing everywhere in Grafton and beyond, proudly printed by Seed to Sewn!

The Grafton Memorial will replicate the World War II landing by the U.S. Army Rangers on Omaha Beach, Pointe du Hoc, France, on 6 June 1944. In addition to bronze figures climbing the cliffs behind Grafton’s Visitor Center, a military museum and memorial plaza are planned. For more information on the project, visit the NMMA website at https://graftonmemorial.org/

Shirts may be ordered online from the website, www.seedtosewn.com and there is also a link to both websites on the Grafton Memorial Facebook page at www.facebook.com/graftonmemorial.

City Council meetings are held monthly on the third Tuesday of the month at 7:00 p.m. and are broadcast live and recorded on YouTube.

Photos providedbyDaveSanford,CityPhotographer.

More like this: