EDWARDSVILLE - Last week, the Edwardsville High School Marching Band had a very busy time, with participation in both a homecoming parade and the Friday night home football game against Alton.

On October 21, 2021, the Edwardsville Marching Band will have its season exhibition performance. The public is invited to come out and see a full performance at 8 p.m. of "Carnival Mystique" at the EHS Sports Complex.

Often forgotten are the parents and volunteers who work behind the scenes at all the band performances. Those individuals often are the unsung heroes behind a band program. The Edwardsville Band Boosters also offer extraordinary support for the Edwardsville High School marching band.

Here are a collection of photos from the band's homecoming parade and halftime performances at the homecoming football game.

