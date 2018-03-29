ALTON - Golfers need to act quickly to secure a spot in the first-ever Grafton Chamber golf outing, the Mississippi Masters Golf Tournament, planned for Friday, April 6 at Lockhaven Golf Club.

“Due to the overwhelming response to the golf outing, we were able to increase the prize money,” Clayton said. “There are just a few spots for foursomes left and we want to encourage all golfers to hit the links at Lockhaven April 6.”

Only a few foursome openings remain for the tournament which will be held on the rolling hills of Lockhaven’s 18-hole professionally designed golf course. Team entry fees are $300 per foursome which includes lunch and drinks. To register go to: www.graftonilchamber.com. The tournament will feature a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Two divisions or flights of golfers will vye for top prize money of $600 each in the tournament, according to Grafton Chamber of Commerce President Jamie Clayton.

The golf tournament will be held rain or shine.

“I’m not a weather man but I’m going out on a limb to predict we will have a dry day if not some rays of sun,” Clayton said. “So all local golfers need to make sure they are at Lockhaven.”

Sponsorships are also available for the golf tournament. The top sponsorship cost is $500 and includes entry fees for a foursome, signage and an honorable mention in all literature. Team entry and hole sponsorship is $400. Individual hole sponsorships are available for $100.

Lockhaven Golf Club, 10872 Lawrence Keller Dr., Godfrey, is a professionally designed 18-hole, 72 par public course located on the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River and the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway.

The mission of the Grafton Chamber is to promote business, goodwill, and economic development in the City of Grafton.

For more information, go to www.graftonilchamber.com or call Pete at (618) 581-1594 or Jamie at (618) 567-9646.

