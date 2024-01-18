EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville and the Illinois Secretary of State are teaming up to offer a Mobile DMV service in the City several times a year. The first Mobile DMV will be offered on Friday, February 9, 2024, at the Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas Street.

The Mobile DMV is part of an effort by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office to provide some of the basic Illinois Department of Motor Vehicle services at easily accessible community sites. It’s an additional and alternative option to visiting a traditional DMV location.

“The Mobile DMV is a great way for the community to be able to conveniently access these state services,” Mayor Art Risavy said. “We are very happy to be one of the municipalities where the Illinois Secretary of State’s office will offer it.”

The Mobile DMV will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Edwardsville Public Library. No appointments are necessary.

Services to be offered include:

New and renewal identification cards

Driver’s license renewals, duplicates or corrections

Vehicle registration sticker purchases

Real ID

Voter registration and organ and tissue donor registration.

“It’s hard to imagine a more pleasant DMV experience than to pair it with a visit to the library! We have the perfect space for this type of event,” said Edwardsville Public Library Director Diana Brawley Sussman. “The library has three meeting rooms that nonprofit groups, community organizations, volunteer tutors and student study groups can reserve with their library card. We have four small study rooms too.” Acceptable forms of payment for the Mobile DMV will include credit and debit cards, personal checks and money orders."

The Mobile DMV will not offer written or road exams.

A full list of documents needed for various DMV services can be found at:www.ilsos.gov

