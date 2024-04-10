SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias revealed a more customer-focused, professional and efficient DMV experience today that will soon be rolled out at facilities statewide.

The new “One-Stop-Shop” DMV design was officially launched today at the Secretary of State’s office in west suburban Plano.

As a part of the office’s ongoing modernization efforts, the new DMV experience will save customers considerable time and several steps by offering both vehicle and driver services at a single service counter.

“For too long customers have been required to follow an illogical path through the state’s DMV facilities. My administration used data to determine the most efficient paths for customers in order to cut down on confusion and save time,” Giannoulias said. “I’m excited to see customers’ reactions at the new look and feel of our DMV facilities. The ‘One-Stop-Shop’ experience tears down silos, revolutionizing how our facilities serve Illinoisans.”

At a single service counter, customers can obtain the following services:

Apply for a REAL ID or a new driver’s license or state ID card.

Renew a driver’s license, state ID or Temporary Visitor Driver’s License (TVDL).

Order a new license plate using Pick-A-Plate.

Register or renew their vehicle registration.

Join the Illinois Organ and Tissue Donor Registry.

Drivers services and vehicle services employees at “One-Stop-Shop” DMVs are now cross-trained to provide both sets of services. The office has redesigned customer service counters and signage to create a more logical flow.

The “One-Stop-Shop” experience will be implemented at all new DMV facilities. The office is conducting an assessment of existing facilities and prioritizing the rollout of this new experience.

