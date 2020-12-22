SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State offices and Commercial Driver License (CDL) facilities, Driver Services facilities serving new drivers and drive-thru facilities serving license plate stickers will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25, in observance of the Christmas holiday. All other Driver Services facilities are closed until Jan. 4 or Jan. 5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CDL facilities that operate on a Tuesday to Saturday schedule will reopen on Saturday, Dec. 26. Offices and facilities that operate on a Monday to Friday schedule will reopen on Monday, Dec. 28. Facilities that operate on a Tuesday to Friday schedule will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

As a reminder, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has extended all expiration dates to June 1, 2021, for driver’s licenses/ID cards.

White encourages people to conduct business online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com for services such as renewing license plate stickers, obtaining replacement driver’s licenses/ID cards and renewing driver’s licenses.

