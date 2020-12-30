Illinois Secretary of State Jesse WhiteSPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State offices, Commercial Driver License (CDL) facilities and drive-thru facilities serving license plate stickers will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day. All other Driver Services facilities, including those that have been closed, are scheduled to reopen on Jan. 5.

CDL facilities that operate on a Tuesday to Saturday schedule will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 2. Offices and facilities that operate on a Monday to Friday schedule will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4. All other driver services facilities will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

As a reminder, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has extended all expiration dates to June 1, 2021, for driver’s licenses/ID cards.

White encourages people to conduct business online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com for services such as renewing license plate stickers, obtaining replacement driver’s licenses/ID cards, and renewing driver’s licenses.

