SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced that all offices and facilities will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, January 14.

Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed Monday, January 16.

All offices and facilities will be open for business on Tuesday, January 17.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, or renewing license plate stickers.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 7, 2025.

