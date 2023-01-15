SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced that all offices and facilities will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

llinois Secretary of State Alexi GiannouliasOffices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, January 14.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed Monday, January 16.

Article continues after sponsor message

All offices and facilities will be open for business on Tuesday, January 17.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, or renewing license plate stickers.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 7, 2025.

More like this:

Oct 23, 2023 - ILCC is Launching Online Applications for New 1A Retailer Licenses and Appointments Only

Aug 31, 2023 - Giannoulias to Launch Skip-the-Line Program Friday at State's Busiest DMVs

2 days ago - IMPACT CIL Offices Sustain Water Damage, Will Be Closed Until Further Notice

Feb 17, 2023 - Secretary Of State Offices To Close For Presidents' Day

Nov 14, 2023 - IDNR Announces Wildlife Rehabilitation Facilities Grant Award

Related Video:

Alton Middle School History Assembly HIGHLIGHTS

Alton NAACP's First Martin Luther King, Jr. Motorcade Celebration

 