SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 22, and Friday, Nov. 23, in observance of Thanksgiving.

Facilities open Tuesday to Saturday will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 24. Offices and facilities open Monday to Friday will reopen on Monday, Nov. 26.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

